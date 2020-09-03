Actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for Covid-19 while filming The Batman in the United Kingdom.

Warner Brothers studio released a statement saying the UK production of Matt Reeves' The Batman has stopped, after one of the people on the production tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Robert Pattinson has tested postive for Covid-19 while filming The Batman. Photo / Getty Images

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

Pattinson is playing Batman in the upcoming reboot. While Pattinson was not identified in the statement, Deadline report they have confirmed the actor was the person who tested positive.

The production of the upcoming superhero movie was on hold for five and a half months due to the pandemic, and had resumed just three days ago. The movie is just a quarter done according to Reeves' earlier comments about the film.

The film has a star-studded cast, including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

A teaser for the movie was released late last month showing fans their first glimpse at Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Pattinson in the teaser trailer for The Batman. Photo / Warner Bros / Screenshot

Reeves told a DC FanDome virtual panel the new movie is not an origin story.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman," the director said.

"The idea is we're in year two. It's the Gotham experiment. It's the criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out sort of what he can do that can finally change that place."

Last year Pattinson, who rose to fame after starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, shared how he feels about being cast in the role.

"It's kind of insane," he told Esquire.

"I was so far away from thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

The Batman is scheduled for an October 2021 release.