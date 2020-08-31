Adele has been supported by celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell after being accused of cultural appropriation.

The singer is facing backlash for her most recent Instagram photo where she can be seen wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top with her hair in Bantu knots.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the pic, a nod to London's huge annual carnival led by members of the British West Indian community, which has been cancelled this year.

But the 32-year-old star's choice of attire - and especially a Bantu knot hairstyle usually worn by women of African descent - copped a roasting online, amid accusations of cultural appropriation.

Many fans slammed the look as "insensitive".

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.



This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.



Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, however, whose mother was born in Jamaica, commented on Adele's Instagram photo with two loveheart emojis and two pictures of the Jamaican flag.

British DJ Ace and singer Alexandra Burke also defended Adele.

"I love the picture, I don't care what people say. Big up to Adele breaking the internet. Big up to Adele. we love her. There's some other funny comments," said Ace.

"I see the pic. She looks hot. She's obviously been working on her body, that for me is a big deal. She's looking good," said Burke.

"As a Jamaican girl myself, my girl has grown up in black culture. People forget she's from Tottenham. She probably eats jerk chicken all the time like all of us."

Actress Zoe Saldana also commented, telling the singer "you look right at home guurrrl!".

David Lammy, Member of Parliament for Tottenham agreed, tweeting in response to a critical article: "Poppycock! This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of 'dress up' or 'masquerade'."

Poppycock! This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters. https://t.co/sabpPPRtID — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 31, 2020

"Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters."

Many fans also defended the singer, with one writing: "To all the ignorant non-Jamaicans dragging Adele for supporting the Jamaican culture, sit down! You don't speak for us!

"We are proud of Adele! Nuff respeck to her!"

The star was born in Tottenham before moving with her mother Penny Adkins to Brighton at the age of nine.

In 1999, at the age of 11, she and her mother moved back to London; first to Brixton, then to the neighbouring district of West Norwood in south London, which is the subject of her first song Hometown Glory.