Mariah Carey felt "extremely uncomfortable" when she was pushed to confirm she was pregnant during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

The All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker - who has 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in 2008, amid speculation at the time that she may have been expecting a baby.

During the episode, DeGeneres offered Carey a glass of champagne to test if the singer was pregnant, and Carey - who was pregnant at the time, but tragically miscarried her child - has now insisted she "didn't enjoy that moment".

She said: "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."

Mariah Carey was left squirming during her appearance on Ellen's US talkshow in 2008. Photo / Supplied

The 50-year-old singer said she would have liked to see some "empathy" from DeGeneres and her team about the situation.

Speaking during an interview with Vulture, she added: "[There is] an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It's like, [sings] 'What are you going to do?'"

Mariah's confession comes after DeGeneres, 62, and her talk show have been under intense scrutiny in recent months, following allegations of a "toxic" work environment caused by three producers of the programme.

The interview resurfaced after Ellen's talk show host has become embattled in controversy. Photo / Getty Images

The show "parted ways" with executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman earlier this month as a result of the claims, and DeGeneres - who was not accused of any wrongdoing in the initial allegations, but has since been slammed by some former guests - sent a letter of apology to staff after the allegations emerged.

She wrote: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."