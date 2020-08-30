Singing superstar Adele has sparked a social media backlash with her latest near-unrecognisable Instagram post.

The photo shows the star as fans have never seen her before: clad in a Jamaican flag bikini top, a feathered embellishment on her shoulders and with her hair curled into tight knots.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the pic, a nod to London's huge annual carnival led by members of the British West Indian community, which has been cancelled this year.

But the 32-year-old star's choice of attire — and especially a Bantu knot hairstyle usually worn by women of African descent — has copped a roasting online, amid accusations of cultural appropriation.

adele looks like that one white chick who took a vacation to jamaica and came back with braids pic.twitter.com/j0SvtUzba1 — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) August 30, 2020

The Carnival-ready snap is the latest headline-making social media post from Adele, who hasn't released an album since 2015's 25.

The star has undergone a dramatic transformation since splitting from husband Simon Konecki last year, reportedly sticking to a calorie-controlled diet of "green juice and 1000 calories-a-day" to achieve her slimmed-down figure.