Welcome to MTV Video Music Awards day.

It's been a hot minute since we've had a celebrity spectacle to marvel over amid the cancellation of a string of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus has arrived at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Keeping in line with social restrictions though there are some big changes that have been made to the 2020 VMAs, which are being held in New York today. While some elements of the show will be live, most of the performances, award presentations and red carpet interviews have already been pre-recorded.

Talent were also reportedly required to quarantine for three to four days before their scheduled shoots.

But we're in for a treat regardless with performances from Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma and Roddy Ricch.

Set to debut her new single Midnight Sky, Miley Cyrus has given fans a sneak peek as to what they can expect to see when she hits the stage.

No stranger to the VMAs – her 2013 performance featuring Robin Thicke is forever etched in our minds – Cyrus gave a more stripped back performance last year following her split with Liam Hemsworth.

But 2020 is a new year and she's back. And if her music video for her catchy new tune is anything to go by we're probably in for a stage filled with bright animal statues, multi-coloured balloons and confetti.

Red carpet action seems a bit limited this year, with celebs instead posing at a socially distanced media wall.

Nicole Richie looks glam in green:

Madison Beer in a figure-hugging black mini-dress:

I PRESENT TO YOU ALL...THE GODDESS THAT IS @madisonbeer 🖤



Watch her present at the #VMAs TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/S7tb8Ms660 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

And the new Mr Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly is pretty in pink:

Now THIS is a look! Looks like men are stepping up the red carpet fashions this year #vmas pic.twitter.com/7aaz5OsegH — 💖Stream black parade💖 (@ITZMECANDYYY) August 30, 2020

.@ladygaga and @ArianaGrande just won Best Collaboration at the 2020 #VMAs for #RainOnMe: "We turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds" pic.twitter.com/sY6aMWcIql — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 31, 2020

CHARLOTTE STAND UP 💜@DaBabyDaBaby just took over the 2020 #VMAs with BANGER. AFTER. BANGER. 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/NfRnOLYB5K — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

THE MOTHER MONSTER HAS LANDED!!!!! 🚀@ladygaga is taking us to Chromatica TONIGHT at the #VMAs at 8p on @MTV 💗 pic.twitter.com/4KI8hYmWtD — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020

🗣I WAS BORN TO RUN, I DON’T BELONG TO ANYONE🗣



We just witnessed the world premiere performance of @MileyCyrus’ #MidnightSky at the #VMAs and IT WAS EVERYTHING!!!! 🌌 pic.twitter.com/HWKueFyIsJ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

Watch the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards today from 11.50am on MTV (Sky channel 15) and on Sky Go.