Cohen's estate may sue

The Republican National Convention ended with fireworks spelling out the word "TRUMP" beside the Washington Monument and two unauthorised uses of the late Leonard Cohen's most famous song Hallelujah. A legal representative of Cohen's estate had specifically declined the RNC's use request, describing it in a legal letter as a "brazen attempt to politicise and exploit in such an egregious manner, one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue".

The letter suggested had the RNC requested Cohen's You Want It Darker, they may have reconsidered. And if you actually listen to the lyrics of Hallelujah, — a "baffled king", loneliness, and suggestions of kinky sex, hardly make it appropriate for a Republican pep rally. (Via Vanity Fair)

Ravens need more socialising

The Tower of London has been home to ravens for hundreds of years. Legend has it that if the ravens ever vacate the tower, the kingdom will fall. Accounts of the origin of the legend vary. It was just last year that raven master Chris Skaife successfully bred a new raven in the tower. But this is 2020. Summer visitor numbers would usually exceed 15,000 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they have fallen to fewer than 800 a day. As a result, the birds are restless for more company. With a lack of regular tourists, the birds have been venturing away, according to those who work there. Skaife told the Sun: "If the ravens were to leave, the tower would crumble to dust. The tower is only the tower when the people are here.

Modern congregation

Good one: Young women meeting in the Smales Farm car park and obeying social distancing rules.

The best personalised plate I've ever seen in NZ was...

1. XMYRRR…Which I was delighted to finally decipher as "kiss my arse (RRRs)"

2. While driving on the North Western motorway was T1H5 HO which had me puzzled until I drove past the car and looked in my rear-vision mirror.

Last word

Prophetic words from the fictitious king of Spain in the 2017 Dan Brown thriller Origin, the fifth in his Robert Langdon series: "And history has proven repeatedly that lunatics will rise to power again and again on tidal waves of aggressive nationalism and intolerance, even in places where it seems utterly incomprehensible."