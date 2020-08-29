Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death has shocked the world, and fans and celebrities alike are mourning the loss of the actor.

Tributes have flooded in, shining a light on Boseman's selfless interactions with fans and famous friends.

The actor died, aged 43, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Several clips have also resurfaced, including one that implies Boseman revealed his secret cancer battle.

Boseman's inspiring words

Frozen star Josh Gad has shared his moving final messages from Chadwick Boseman on Twitter.

Captioning the screenshots, he wrote: "Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in and celebrate life.

"He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."

In the messages, Boseman - who died aged 43 - urged Josh to appreciate life and take in nature and what it could offer.

Howard University commencement speech

A clip from Boseman's 2018 speech to college graduates has gone viral as fans grieve the loss of the actor.

The star, who had been battling colon cancer for two years at the time, spoke about the importance of students tapping into their purpose.

"Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfil," Boseman said.

"When I dared to challenge the system that dared to relegate us to victims and stereotypes with no clear historical background, no hopes or talents. When I questioned that method of betrayal, a different path opened up for me, the path to my destiny."

Take two minutes for Chadwick Boseman’s inspirational message from his 2018 Howard University commencement speech. At the time, he was two years into his private stage 3 cancer fight. pic.twitter.com/2n8FzgS7fP — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 29, 2020

'I'm dead'

An eerie red carpet interview has resurfaced where Boseman appears to have cryptically revealed his cancer diagnosis.

During an interview with Access for his action movie 21 Bridges in 2019, he expertly dodged questions about a sequel to Marvel's Black Panther.

However, the star's answers now spell out a tragic message.

"It's great but, I'm dead," Boseman says when asked about the Avengers: Endgame's record-breaking box office pre-sales.

The reporter asks: "What about Black Panther 2, anything?"

"I'm dead," he reiterates.

The reporter replies "No, we're not ready for you to be dead Chadwick!"

"I am," Chadwick says.

Secret marriage

The actor kept his private life under wraps. The Sun reports Boseman married his girlfriend in secret before he died.

According to the publication, he proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Taylor Simone Ledward, in October 2019.

The statement from his family announcing his death referenced the marriage.

"It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement read.

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Visiting terminally ill children

Among the many tributes surfacing online for the beloved actor, a post from the St Jude Children's Research Hospital is being widely shared for revealing that the actor visited terminally ill children while fighting his own cancer battle.

They said in a statement released on social media: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018

Boseman revealed in an interview with Sirius XM that he was communicating with two children who had terminal cancer who he hoped would be able to see Black Panther.

"I realised they anticipated something great," he said in the clip. Boseman tears up, and explains they died before being able to see the film.