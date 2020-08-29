Chadwick Boseman visited terminally ill children while fighting his own cancer battle.

The Black Panther star, who died on Friday, August 28 (local US time) at the age of 43, fought a silent battle against colon cancer for four years, while filming a number of box office hits and iconic films, it has been revealed.

Among the many tributes surfacing online for the beloved actor, a post from the St Jude Children's Research Hospital is being widely shared for revealing that the actor visited terminally ill children while fighting his own cancer battle.

They said in a statement released on social media: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018

"Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

In the same year, while fighting his own aggressive cancer that he never spoke about publicly, Boseman teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to surprise fans as they declared their love of Black Panther, not long after the movie's release.

Chadwick's death was confirmed on social media in a statement.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the post on his Twitter read.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Numerous people, from actors to politicians and thousands of fans, have paid emotional tributes to Boseman, including former US president Barack Obama, who recalled meeting Boseman at the White House.

"You could tell right away that he was blessed," Obama said.

Chadwick is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and a parent.