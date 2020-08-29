Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year long fight with colon cancer.

The actor was 43.

According to a statement posted to his Twitter account, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and fought for four years as it progressed.

"A true fighter, Chadwicker persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement added.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

"It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther".

Boseman reportedly died at home, surrounded by his wife and family.

Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013's "42" drew attention in Hollywood.

Boseman died as Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

His T'Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and his Wakanda Forever salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

"This is a crushing blow" actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

"This broke me," said actor and writer Issa Rae.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.https://t.co/CNIW0O7PCi pic.twitter.com/rqq2nMjAQt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 29, 2020

The character was last seen standing silently dressed in a black suit at Tony Stark's funeral in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

Even at the outset of his Hollywood career, Boseman was clear-eyed about — and even skeptical of — the industry in which he would become an international star.

"You don't have the same exact experience as a Black actor as you do as a white actor. You don't have the same opportunities. That's evident and true," he told AP while promoting 42. "The best way to put it is: How often do you see a movie about a black hero who has a love story — with a black woman, or any woman for that matter ... he has a spirituality. He has an intellect. It's weird to say it, but it doesn't happen that often."

In addition to Robinson and Brown, Boseman portrayed US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017′s Marshall.

He took on his first producing job in last year's action thriller 21 Bridges, in which he also starred, and was last seen on-screen in Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods as the leader of a group of Black soldiers in the Vietnam War.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Boseman arrives at the red carpet of the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

That this courageous man delivered these iconic performances while battling late stage cancer...eternally grateful to #ChadwickBoseman for portraying #ThurgoodMarshall w/dignity & T'Challa w/nobility & honor. Sending love & strength to the family on behalf of the @NAACP_LDF. https://t.co/gruTU6VYJu — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 29, 2020

Boseman is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - Slam Dunk Contest in February this year. Photo / Getty Images