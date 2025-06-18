Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Why matchmakers are conflicted about the new rom-com about matchmakers

By Ethan Beck
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans attend A24's "Materialists" premiere at DGA Theater on June 07, 2025 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans attend A24's "Materialists" premiere at DGA Theater on June 07, 2025 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The tickers of the New York Stock Exchange flashed with a surprising array of options last week.

Instead of showing the prices of Microsoft or Amazon shares, the boards lit up with the ages, heights, incomes and more of single men across the city. The Big Board also included a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment