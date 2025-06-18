Tom Cruise will be among four people to receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards in November. Photo / Gilbert Flores, Variety via Getty Images

Tom Cruise is to receive an honorary Oscar.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning actor, who has never won an Academy Award but was nominated for his performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Magnolia and Rain Man, and for producing Top Gun: Maverick, is one of four people who will be honoured at the Governors Awards in November.

Singer Dolly Parton, choreographer, actor and director Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas, will also receive the special Oscars, which are given “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy”.

Academy president Janet Yang hailed the quartet as “legendary individuals” who have made a “lasting impact”. She said in a statement: “This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our film-making community continue to leave a lasting impact.

“The Academy’s board of governors is honoured to recognise these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres.