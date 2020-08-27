Kevin Mayer has resigned just months after becoming TikTok's CEO.

This resignation comes after US President Donald Trump demanded the app to be banned unless ByteDance, a Chinese company which controls the app sold its US assets to on American company.



The Financial Times (FT), are reporting staff at TikTok and ByteDance were told about Mayer's decision to leave today.

President Trump has demanded that the US Government gets a financial benefit from the sale of TikTok. Photo / AP

A letter seen by staff at the FT said the current general manager of the company Vanessa Pappas will take his position in the meantime.

"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company," Mayer said in a letter to employees seen by the FT.

"I understand that the role that I signed up for — including running TikTok globally — will look very different as a result of the US administration's action to push for a sell off of the US business," said Mayer.

The former top Disney executive only became TikTok's CEO less than four months ago.

In a statement to the FT TikTok said, "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well."