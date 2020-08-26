Kate Winslet is proud of her sex scenes with Saoirse Ronan in her romantic new movie Ammonite.

The Titanic star gets very intimate with Ronan for the upcoming romance movie. Set in 1840s England, she plays real-life palaeontologist Mary Anning, and Ronan plays a married geologist. The pair work together and form a close bond, leading to a romantic - but forbidden- relationship.

Winslet revealed to the Hollywood Reporter she didn't like the idea of having a body double for her role and wanted to embrace her age on screen.

"I'm nearly 45, and Saoirse is almost half my age. And to have an opportunity to be my real 40-something self, post-children, you know? Women aren't really having the courage to do that.

Kate Winslet plays palaeontologist Mary Anning in Ammonite. Photo / Neon / Screenshot

"I was just excited to say, 'This is what it is peeps'."

She also shared that she choreographed the sex scenes with Ronan.

"I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, 'Listen, let us work it out.' And we did. 'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'

Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet in the trailer for Ammonite. Photo / Neon / Screenshot

"I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I've ever felt doing a love scene on Ammonite. And I felt by far the least self-conscious."

Ammonite is written and directed by Francis Lee, and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival in September.