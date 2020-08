TVNZ is awaiting the results of the Ellen DeGeneres Show's internal investigation into "toxic" bullying claims before deciding whether to continue screening it.

"We've seen this programme is subject to an internal investigation. We'll watch the outcome of this and let viewers know if we make any schedule changes," a TVNZ spokeswoman said today.

This follows Australian Channel 9's decision yesterday to pull The Ellen DeGeneres Show - described as a "toxic workplace" - from its schedule.

"We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives," a spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au.

However, the spokesperson denied the show had been "axed".

"Nine haven't axed anything - we have been playing repeats on Nine which will continue on 9Gem. Discussions are ongoing regarding the new series."

It comes as an internal investigation by Warner Media continues into a series of shocking allegations by past and current employees who described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation".

They also claimed there was widespread sexual misconduct among the top executives at the show.

DeGeneres is set to return to work for Season 18 of her talk show in September.

However, earlier this month, Channel 9 refused to confirm whether or not it would air the new episodes, explaining that it was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

"Do we have rights beyond this year? The answer to that is no," Nine programming director Hamish Turner told TV Tonight.

"We'll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry, because at the moment, they haven't even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production."

Turner added: "We're waiting to see what the US are doing and then obviously we'll need to negotiate rates.

"There's a lot to go under the bridge before we even get to that stage. We haven't got a clear picture yet."

Last week, it was revealed DeGeneres had offered up a suite of incentives to staff in order to boost morale amid the mounting allegations.

According to Page Six, the host, 62, offered staffers increased paid time off and a generous medical leave policy.

It comes after the comedian directly addressed the "no-eye-contact" policy allegedly enforced on employees.

"I don't know where it started," DeGeneres said. "Please talk to me. Look me in the eye."

Describing the rumoured rule as "insane", she continued: "It's crazy, just not true, I don't know how it started. [It's] not who I am."

According to Variety, she was "emotional" as she addressed the team.

A former producer of the Today show in July revealed DeGeneres' staff's "bizarre" demands when she made an appearance on the show back in 2013.

"'She'll come in, she'll sit down, she'll talk to [host] Richard [Wilkins] and then Ellen will leave,'" Neil Breen recalled her staff telling him. "And I sort of said, 'I can't look at her?' I found the whole thing bizarre."

Warner Media is reportedly nearing the end of its investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which already ousted three top producers from its ranks – executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

Instead, DeGeneres' in-house DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who recently said there's "been love" on set, has been named co-executive producer, Deadline reported.

The top producers' removal came after staffers accused them of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct.

Rumours had swirled for some time about the culture behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but were laid bare for the first time in a recent Buzzfeed report, which collated the claims of misconduct and harassment from a number of current and former employees.

- Staff reporter, News.com.au