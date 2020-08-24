Larry King has released a heartbreaking statement following the deaths of two of his children, who died within three weeks of each other.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," the TV host wrote on Facebook.

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer," he wrote.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child."

"My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes," he added.

Chaia was 51 and Andy was 65.

Andy was adopted by King in 1962, soon after the broadcaster's marriage to his mother, Alene Akins. The couple had Chaia in 1969.

Their mother, Alene, died in 2017. King tweeted a tribute to her, saying "So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady."

King has three other sons; Larry Jr, from his second marriage, and Chance and Cannon from his marriage to Shawn King, 60.

"Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry's still recovering from his own health issues from last year,' says an insider, referring to King's recent stroke. At the time of his ilness he professed his happiness at spending more time with his children.

Larry and Chaia wrote a children's book together in 1997, titled Daddy Day, Daughter Day. The book shared both of their perspectives on his and Akin's divorce.