Sam Neill is heartbroken over the death of his beloved duck Charlie Pickering.

The actor shared the tragic news alongside a video tribute to his pet.

"I am very sad right now," he wrote.

"Charlie was an affectionate friendly little creature, and I was very attached to that little duck."

Last time I saw Charlie I thought he wouldn't make it through another winter. We think Charlie was 9 or 10, which in fairness is a good old age for a duck. I can't post a pic of Charlie post mortem- too upsetting. But here's a few bits and pieces of Life with Charlie."

Charlie frequently starred on Neill's social media accounts, and in January he even made a guest appearance on Tourism New Zealand's latest marketing campaign.

The duck rose to fame after Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds asked if Sam Neill could be his "dad," after Neill tweeted a video supporting him when he flew across a frozen pond on his Central Otago farm for the first time in years.

"I couldn't be more proud," he wrote.

In June Neill expressed his concern for the bird's health.

"He's visibly slowing down apparently," he wrote.

"Pretty old for a duck. I hope he's still around when I get home. Been a good friend."

Charlie is survived by several animal friends on Neill's farm, including Angelica the kunekune pig, Michael Fassbender the rooster, and Helena Bonham Carter the cow.