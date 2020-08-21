Former Full House star Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months in prison for the role she played in a scheme to bribe her daughters' way into college.

Loughlin, 55, nearly broke down when she heard the sentence for conspiring to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits, according to Page Six.

Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to five months behind bars for the part he played in the scandal.

Loughlin will serve 100 hours of community service and pay US$150,000 (NZ$228,623) while Giannulli will pay $250,000 ($378,541) and perform 250 hours of community service as part of their sentences.

Advertisement

Loughlin told the judge, "I've made an awful decision", appearing on video for the hearing.

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college-admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.

"While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward.

The actress went on to say that she had faith in God and believed in redemption.

"I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.

"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends."

But Boston federal judge Nathaniel Groton wasn't impressed.

Loughlin and her husband falsely portrayed their daughters as rowing recruits to get them into college. Photo / Getty Images

"Here you are, an admired, successful professional actor with a long-lasting marriage, two apparently healthy, resilient children, more money than you could possibly need, a beautiful home in sunny, southern California," he said.

Advertisement

"A fairytale life. Yet you stand before me a convicted felon. And for what. For the inexplicable desire to grab even more."

He told Loughlin she would spend the rest of her "charmed life" making amends to the system she had harmed.

Loughlin's lawyer BJ Trach told the court that she had begun volunteer work at a primary school for special-needs children in LA and that she had "lost the acting career she spent 40 years building".

He also said her personal life had been "upended by the unrelenting media attention".

"Because of her celebrity, Lori has been the undisputed face of the national scandal. Paparazzi have followed her wherever she goes," he said.

"All of that pales in comparison to the pain she feels her daughters have endured. The knowledge that she has harmed her children in this way is a burden she will have to carry with her the rest of her life."

Advertisement

The family had hired security to protect Loughlin's daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade, who have had to withdraw from USC.