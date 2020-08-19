A daredevil sent America's Got Talent judges in a massive panic as they believed a stunt had gone terribly wrong when the performer caught on fire.

Jonathan Goodwin performed his Trial By Fire act for Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and guest judge Kenan Thompson — keeping them on the edge of their seats the entire time.

Goodwin doused himself in oil and covered his face with a box before attempting to escape padlocks while surrounded by fire.

But things turned awry when the blaze crept up to the daredevil faster than judges expected.

"Do they have a medic here?" Vergara asked. "I don't want to see this."

When Goodwin's suit caught on fire, Mandel called for help: "He's on fire, somebody move in… Why is everybody just standing there?"

However, the performer managed to escape and was extinguished immediately thereafter.

Jonathan Goodwin managed to escape unharmed. Photo / Getty Images

According to USA Today, the stunt was a success and Goodwin came out unharmed.

When the dust settled, Mandel joked: "Well done. See what I did there with the fire? I thought you were in trouble. I think that's amazing and I'm glad you are alive."

Klum added, "How can you say anything negative to a man who puts himself on fire for us?"

Meanwhile, Vergara joked, "I am so grateful that I am not your mother. It's insanity."

In total, 11 acts performed during Tuesday's (local time) quarter-finals round, mainly from Universal Studios Hollywood's soundstage, theme park and the famed backlot.

One act joined via satellite from the other side of the world due to pandemic travel restrictions.