Three producers have been axed after an internal investigation into The Ellen Show workplace, amid allegations of a culture of fear and a "toxic" working environment.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman will no longer work for the talk show following an investigation by the talk show's parent company WarnerMedia.

It follows an investigation by Buzzfeed News, which exposed allegations by former employees and one current employee about experiences of racism, bullying, and harassment while working on the talk show.

Glavin, Leman, and Norman were accused of sexual misconduct by employees in a report that alleged the producers engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

According to THR, the show's DJ tWitch has been promoted to executive producer, and executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner stay on at the talk show.

The publication shared on Twitter that they had obtained a note DeGeneres sent to staff following the announcement.

"I'm so so sorry for what this has become. I've left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it's not a machine… it's human beings.

Three of Ellen's producers are leaving the show following reports of the production's 'toxic' workplace. Photo / Getty Images

"I apologise for anyone whose feelings I've hurt. I'm not perfect. I'm multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I'm grateful for each and every one of you."

At the end of July, Ellen DeGeneres had shared a letter with staff detailing her regret and said steps would be taken to "correct the issues" on the show. The letter was published in full on THR.

She wrote: "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she says.

"I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop."

DeGeneres has recently faced multiple accusations of unkind behaviour, and celebrities Katy Perry, Kevin Hart and Diane Keaton are among those who have publically defended the talk show host.