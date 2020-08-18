It seems we live in a world now where there is a podcast for every interest. From current affairs to sports and wellness, there's almost guaranteed to be a person who has made the perfect show for you.

But could you be sitting on an idea that is the next best thing for podcasts listeners?

iHeartRadio is calling for entries for their Next Great Podcast competition, and it's a great opportunity to get creative - especially if you're in Auckland under alert level 3.

All you have to do is pitch your podcast idea, and a panel of judges will select 10 semi-finalists to grant $1000 to produce a 10-minute pilot episode. The judging panel includes American sports broadcaster and podcast host Dan Patrick.

Advertisement

The grand prize winner gets a special interview with Patrick and will get to work with iHeartRadio to develop their podcast series. The winning podcast will be distributed via the iHeartRadio podcast network.

How to enter

Have a great idea? Now is the time to craft your entry. Submit a short summary of what your podcast would be about, plus a treatment, and links to your past work.

Ideas can be about any genre and topic that would attract listeners from across the globe.

"It just has to get us EXCITED," the criteria says.

For full details and to submit your pitch, go to www.nextgreatpodcast.com. Entries close August 28.

Podcasts to listen to

If you need some inspiration, check out these top podcast picks.

Rabbit Hole

As we all brace for more time indoors, and often on the internet, you might be wondering what that's doing to your brain.

Advertisement

Enter Rabbit Hole from the New York Times, a fascinating insight into how algorithms from our big social networks are changing us. Featuring interviews with everyone from the top execs from the biggest tech companies, to people who have been radicalised online, it's a deep dive for our times.



A Moment In Crime

There are many true crime podcasts out there, but not many that can take you truly behind the scenes of how our biggest cases unfold. Host Anna Leask has spent more than a decade as a crime reporter, with a ringside seat to some of New Zealand's biggest cases, and access to the people who made the decisions.

Each month she takes you through some of our most notorious cases, and the details that were never made public until now.



Cooking the Books

If a second lockdown has you worried about your finances, you're not alone. Luckily you've got Cooking the Books to help you figure out all things money.

Each week host Frances Cook talks to a new expert, about anything from a budget that still lets you live your life, how to fix your KiwiSaver, getting started investing, or how to ease the pressure from your mortgage.