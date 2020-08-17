Actor Ewan McGregor is giving his ex-wife a hefty sum after their split.

People Magazine reports the actor, known for his roles in Christopher Robin and four Star Wars movies, is giving up half of his royalties to his ex Eve Mavrakis.

The couple split in 2017, and according to legal documents seen by the publication McGregor must give up half of his royalties from all of his acting roles before the break-up in May that year.

It's a massive financial blow for McGregor, who will also cough up half of the $4.5 million he earned for Christopher Robin. He was with Mavrakis for 22 years before they broke up, and was spotted with his co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan McGregor's role in Christopher Robin earned him a staggering amount - but half will go to his ex. Photo / Supplied

According to People, the agreement includes a hefty monthly payment of $54,000 for "spousal support" as well as $22,000 in child support.

McGregor and Mavrakis have four children together and will have a "flexible custodial schedule to accommodate" their 9-year-old daughter Anouk.

TMZ reports while McGregor does get to keep 30 vehicles, Mavrakis gets five as well as their Los Angeles home, her jewellery and $767,000 worth of cash assets.

The couple's daughter Clara let her feelings be known about her father's new lover in 2018. The Sun reports she called Winstead "a piece of trash" in an Instagram comment.