Audiences who tuned into Newshub's Covid segment last night got more than just a lockdown update.

While a reporter updated the nation on Coronavirus cases, in the background of the newsroom full-frontal series Naked Attraction could be seen playing on a TV - and fans were delighted.

"Omg I saw this and changed the channel immediately, to Naked Attraction," wrote one.

"That's pretty funny," wrote another.

Naked Attraction is a British television dating game show, where a clothed person is faced with six naked people who are initially hidden in booths. Their bodies and faces are gradually revealed through successive rounds, from the feet up.

It broadcasts an average of six penises and two vaginas every minute, and in 2018 more than 500 formal complaints were made to the TVNZ Complaints Committee about the explicit content.