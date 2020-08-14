Ahead of her last show as news anchor, Wendy Petrie has opened up about what it feels like.

TVNZ confirmed it was moving to a solo anchor format in July for 1 News with Simon Dallow at the helm. Petrie had presented alongside Dallow for 14 years.

Petrie talked to Coast Breakfast hosts Jason Reeves, Toni Street and Sam Wallace about the pressure of her job and what she will miss most about presenting the news alongside Dallow.

"I really enjoy getting out there and pushing myself. I mean it's a funny thing, I actually really love that adrenaline buzz, I like the nerves and the tension.

Advertisement

"When you're on edge, when you're on TV and you're live and it's just you and the pressure's on."

Wendy Petrie ends her 14-year stint as 1 News at Six co-anchor tonight. Photo / Supplied

Street added that she thinks Petrie is "one of the most relatable and honest people" she worked with during her time at TVNZ.

Petrie says she has been "blown away" by the positive messages from viewers since TVNZ confirmed she was leaving her role.

"I've just been blown away... it's quite an insular world 'tele', you go in, you do your job you read the news you come home you put the kids to bed.

"I always assume that [they] hate what [I'm] wearing, they don't like my lipstick, or that you've stuffed something up last night, but it's so nice to have had so many nice messages and I'm just so blown away."

Wallace added that Petrie is one of the hosts' favourite people to have a wine with.

TVNZ said Petrie would continue to present across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows in a support presenter role.

The move is part of a Covid-19 restructure the company announced on June 15.

Advertisement

When TVNZ confirmed the news, Petrie posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram.

"Driving into Judy Bailey's carpark 14 years ago was a daunting moment, with a newborn baby & a 2-year-old at home," she wrote.

"It's hard to believe it's been so long & that it's over but I loved every minute.

"Thank you for all the wonderful messages. I've been overwhelmed by your kindness. My now 16 & 14-year-old daughters (& son!) tell me how proud & inspired they are, so that's all the motivation I need to keep going for my next exciting step."

• Listen to Jase, Sam, and Toni on Coast Breakfast weekdays from 6-9am.