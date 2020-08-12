TV broadcaster Sky has pulled Prime's local Covid horror series from their upcoming schedule in the wake of New Zealand going back into lockdown levels 3 and 2.

"The series INSiDE deals with Covid related themes. When initially scheduled for broadcast, New Zealand had experienced a long period of no community transmission," explained a Sky spokesperson.

"In light of yesterday's Government announcement we have postponed the screening of INSiDE on Prime."

Funded by NZ On Air as part of its Covid-19 response, INSiDE follows a woman who rediscovers a connection from her past while self-isolating during a second wave of the coronavirus.

It follows ultimate loner and tech support worker Rose (played by Morgana O'Reilly) who uses her back-door access to a Zoom-like video call app called Bunny, to spy on people's calls.

The story is centred around Rose reconnecting with her high-school bully (Sam Snedden) when he calls tech support. Photo / Supplied

The show was scheduled to air Sundays to Wednesdays on Prime, starting August 16.

In her assessment of the series, The Herald's TV reviewer Siena Yates said that the timing of the show seems "too soon".

"I just don't know how good a move it is to release a Covid-based show with horror/thriller undertones while the pandemic is still killing hundreds of thousands of people around the globe," she wrote.

"I know, it's 2020 and creators don't want to play it "safe" anymore, I just think Inside is hitting a little too close to reality and frankly, if Covid-19 isn't enough of a horror, I don't know what is."