Allison Williams had ‘huge trauma’ giving birth

“And then there I was being told that this had to happen. And that was just like a profoundly scary moment where I realised like, ‘Oh my god. I’m about to have surgery for the first time. And this all just feels extremely scary and not what I was picturing.’ ”

The former Girls star admitted she would have liked to have been better informed before having the procedure because she had a lot to process.

She said: “In the moment where she told me it was happening, I was processing a lot of things at the same time.

“One of those things would have been off the table, which was like, ‘What’s about to happen to me? What’s this gonna be like? What does this mean, etcetera?’ And if I knew the answers to some of those things, I would just be processing like, ‘This isn’t going the way I pictured it,’ or ‘I’m scared’ or ‘This is vulnerable.’

“All of those other things, which is still a lot to deal with, just would have been nice to have, like, some of those things off.”

Williams previously admitted “literally everything” in her life changed after having her son.

She added on Today: “I had some friends who were like, ‘Most of the things stayed the same, a couple of things about my routine shifted.’ And as it was happening, I was like, ‘Everything is unrecognisable to me now. It’s all different.’ I don’t know how people do it any other way.”