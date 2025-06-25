Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness finalise divorce after 27 years

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness move forward separately, court finalises their split. Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness move forward separately, court finalises their split. Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have finalised their divorce.

The former couple split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage but Furness, 69, only filed to officially end their marriage last month, and it has now been signed off by a judge.

According to People magazine, online court records

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment