To make matters worse, it’s thought the pair didn’t ever sign a prenuptual agreement.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are struggling to reach an agreement in their split. Photo / Instagram

“Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they are struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

“Deborra-Lee feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer,” they continued, referencing the pair’s US$250m ($437m) fortune.

“While he didn’t physically cheat on her with Sutton, Deborra-Lee believes they were having an emotional affair, and she feels he betrayed her.”

It’s believed the pair’s romance first began to unravel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An insider told US Weekly that their split had not been “fully amicable” with the former couple clashing over “certain” issues.

The former couple have two adult children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman during the final curtain call for the hit revival show The Music Man on Broadway in January 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Although the split originally appeared amicable, rumours have since emerged regarding Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship during their Broadway run together.

Reports then intensified after Foster filed for “uncontested divorce” from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, in New York County Supreme Court last October.

Foster and Jackman, who co-starred in the 2022 hit revival of Music Man, spoke highly of each other and of their Broadway run, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

While speaking to People Magazine at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards last June, Foster shared: “He’s one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible co-star.”

During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022, he shared, “This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like, I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like 4 years old. But I’ve watched everything she’s done. It’s amazing.”

“The show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy,” added Foster.