Reports then intensified after Foster filed for “uncontested divorce” from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, in New York County Supreme Court last October.
Foster and Jackman, who co-starred in the 2022 hit revival of Music Man, spoke highly of each other and of their Broadway run, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.
While speaking to People Magazine at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards last June, Foster shared: “He’s one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible co-star.”
During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022, he shared, “This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like, I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like 4 years old. But I’ve watched everything she’s done. It’s amazing.”
“The show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy,” added Foster.