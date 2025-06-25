Through a series of plot contortions that would beggar belief if they didn’t come at us so fast, Elio is whisked up into the belly of a mother ship for a meeting with not one alien race but representatives of many races - a “Communiverse” of the extraterrestrial best and brightest.

They offer the boy a place among them, believing him to be the leader of Earth. Given the grown children currently running the planet, we could do worse.

The concept of all those different kinds of aliens frees the Pixar elves to be as creative as we know they can be, and Elio’s greeting committee on the spaceship - itself a lovely conch-shaped creation - is a flamboyance of visual design: Here a frilly, mind-reading celery stalk; there a pugnacious blob; there a concatenation of rocks. A little floating blue orb named Ooooo, voiced by the invaluable Shirley Henderson, is a water-based supercomputer; an airborne infinity-symbol of pages is a sentient encyclopedia.

And because every movie needs a villain, here’s Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett), a clanking super-soldier from the Crab Nebula who vows to destroy any Communiverse he can’t join.

“Elio” ramps up its busy plot until the movie’s spinning like a top, but the most affecting scenes involve the hero’s friendship with Lord Grigon’s son Glordon (Remy Edgerly), a sort of toothy, outsize water bear with a far gentler disposition than his dad. Both he and Elio are alienated, for lack of a better word, and their connection is sweet and funny and resonant amid all the clamor.

Despite a few scary bits, Elio is suitable for all ages including parents, but the Pixar faithful (of which this critic is one) may notice a sameness creeping into the studio’s fanciful otherworlds.

The Communiverse in all its spacious splendor is visually similar to the brain-scape of Inside Out, the bardo of Soul, the water world of Luca and other Pixar creations, an outlier being the Day-Glo Day of the Dead afterlife of 2017’s Coco. (It’s worth noting that the movie itself is the product of a Pixar communiverse, with all three directors and two of the three writers having had a hand in previous Pixar hits, including Coco, Soul and Turning Red.) Business as usual is still frisky business for these creative super-geniuses, but you feel the strain of limber minds trying too hard.

The sugar highs of this rambunctious thrill ride are fun, in other words, but in the end Elio is most memorable when it eases up to celebrate the invisible ties of love and friendship that bind all of us aliens to each other. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go lie down for a while.

Elio is in New Zealand cinemas now.