Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Pixar’s ‘Elio’ delivers cosmic adventure and heartfelt connections

By Ty Burr
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

When Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession, is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organisation with representatives from galaxies far and wide, he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms. Photo / Pixar

When Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession, is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organisation with representatives from galaxies far and wide, he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms. Photo / Pixar

If a movie is a bowl of breakfast cereal, Elio is Chocolate Frosted Sugar Bombs, and the audience is Calvin. The title hero is a Calvin, too: a hyper-imaginative orphaned boy who lives with an aunt and is desperate for the universe to send aliens to take him away from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment