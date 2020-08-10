Broadcaster Paul Henry is reportedly spending two weeks in quarantine at the Sudima Hotel by Auckland Airport.

The TV presenter was photographed by his daughter Bella who shared the snap on her Instagram stories today.

Henry can be seen wearing a mask and holding onto the fence of the managed isolation facility.

The Sudima Hotel building can be seen in the background.

"Regretting your Palm Springs trip now are we Paul?", his daughter Bella wrote below the photo, posted to Instagram this morning.

Photo / Instagram/belllhenry

The Herald has contacted the Sudima Hotel for comment.

If the broadcaster is in isolation after returning from overseas, then he will have made it back to New Zealand just in the nick of time before managed isolation fees kick in tomorrow.

As of tomorrow, travellers are required to contribute towards their managed isolation hotel stay will pay $3100 per room and $950 for each extra adult and $475 per child.

The Government has set aside a total of $479 million to pay for the costs of managed isolation facilities until the end of the year.

"The new charging system balances the rights of New Zealanders to return home and helps reduce pressure on the managed isolation and quarantine system, while recovering some of the costs from those who choose to leave and enter the country on holidays or business trips," Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

"Anyone who needs to come home but cannot afford the charges will still be able to come home. Exemptions are available for certain groups of people and waivers from charges are possible on a case-by-case basis for undue financial hardship and in special circumstances (such as compassionate grounds)."

An estimated 600,000 to 900,000 New Zealand citizens are living overseas, with around 400,000 to 600,000 living in Australia. It is unknown how many are intending to return.

‌