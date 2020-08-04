This week, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is releasing the long-anticipated prequel to the best-selling four-book series.

Midnight Sun will share the backstory of sullen, serious and sparkly vampire Edward Cullen.

As someone who sunk my fangs into the paranormal love story when it was first released in 2005, I'll admit, I felt a pang of interest about the new novel. But it was swiftly replaced by trepidation. Surely 15 years later, a Twilight return is the last thing any of us need right now?

Edward grabbing and breaking the headboard on their wedding night. Photo / Supplied

The next day Bella wakes up alone in a broken bed covered in feathers after Edward has bitten a pillow in a bid to stop himself from biting her. Photo / Supplied

Their relationship oscillates dizzily around Bella's confusion at Edward's mixed messages – on one hand he's besotted with her and on the other he longs to drain her blood.

Edward is feverishly jealous of her friendships (most notably Jacob Black), he's unnecessarily protective of her and perpetually treats her as a damsel in distress. He surveils her constantly and uses his magical vampire powers to appear in her bedroom unannounced whenever he pleases.

Perhaps the most problematic part of their so-called romance is the threat of violence that runs like a foreboding electric current through the books.

This troubling dynamic reaches its pinnacle in Breaking Dawn when the newlyweds consummate their marriage. Edward, plagued by the insatiable temptation to suck his new wife's blood dry, has to do the deed while restraining himself from accidentally killing her.

Bella wakes the next day to find bruises on her body, a dishevelled room and a bed that is broken.

Does that sound like a safe way to lose your virginity with your new hubby? No, no it doesn't.

If you're rolling your eyes and screaming, "It's just fiction!" at your screen, may I remind you that pop culture plays an enormous part in how we perceive, navigate and shape our lives.

Edward and Bella's love story was so prolific it was turned into a blockbuster movie franchise that saw Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson catapulted into stardom.

Its impact was so pervasive, it was said to be the inspiration for best-selling trilogy, 50 Shades Of Grey, which told the story of an equally disturbing relationship – if not a touch more R-rated – between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

When one in three New Zealand women experience physical and/or sexual violence from a partner in their lifetime, surely it's an egregious idea to glorify a relationship that revolves around a young man trying to restrain himself from killing the partner he supposedly loves?

Who knows, Midnight Sun might portray Edward as a bloodsucking feminist vampire, but regardless, isn't it worth being wary of the alarming dynamic between him and his mortal love interest?

In fact, how about we allow Bella and Edward's once captivating, now problematic tryst to fade into the twilight where it belongs.