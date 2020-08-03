Nearly six months on, a man who attended the Elton John concert in Auckland that was cut short by the singer's illness has received a refund after taking the issue to the Disputes Tribunal.

On February 16, Sir Elton John was forced to call off his first Auckland concert midway through the performance after suffering pneumonia and losing his voice.

Michael Batty, who attended the concert, asked the organisers for a partial refund but says he was ignored right until he took the matter to the Disputes Tribunal.

Last week, Batty receive a 40 per cent refund last week after settlement in the Disputes Tribunal.

"I was awarded the partial refund I was seeking against Chugg Entertainment and Ticketmaster NZ," Batty told the Herald.

He believes "all those who attended the concert should also be entitled to the same partial refund based on this result".

Batty told the Herald he had been chasing the partial refund since the concert.

"We were in touch with Ticketmaster and Chugg Entertainment but they were not very responsive in the beginning," he said.

"It was only when the papers were served that they got in contact."

According to Batty, there were "some offers of settlement" after that, "but I was unhappy with the confidentiality of the agreement".

Batty says he didn't want a confidential agreement as it would not be "fair" on others not to know they too could get a partial refund if they wanted it.

"I went this far to allow everyone to file for themselves," he said.

He believes the 40 per cent refund, which he received last week, is "fair".

Back in February, Consumer NZ's head of research Jessica Wilson told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that as fans only saw about two thirds of the promised set list, they could be in for a partial refund.

Elton John performs at Mt Smart Stadium on February 16. Photo / Getty Images

"It is a contract. People have bought tickets to an event, the advertiser promised a full Elton John concert, and they only got part of it, they could get a partial refund. People should only pay for what they receive."

There was precedent in that concertgoers received refunds when a headline act pulled out from a multi-artist bill, she said at the time.

Her advice was for disgruntled fans to go back to the ticket agent, and if that was not successful they could take their case to the disputes tribunal.

"If you have forked out several hundred dollars in the expectation this could be the last chance you get to see Elton John, and you did not get that experience, you might likely think it is worth pursuing."

The Herald has contacted both Ticketmaster and Chugg Entertainment for comment.