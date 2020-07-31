Barbra Streisand is the latest global artist to publicly congratulate New Zealand on its success against Covid-19.

The American singer and actress took to Twitter to suggest more countries should consider electing female leaders to be in charge of public health, judging by the success New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need more women in charge of public health. Jacinda Arden (sic), the PM in New Zealand, which has had only 22 deaths, had NO new cases in that island nation in 83 days," Streisand tweeted.

Her tweet praising Ardern received more than 1400 retweets and has been liked more than 9300 times.

Streisand has been vocal against US president Donald Trump and his management of the coronavirus pandemic and has recently hit out at him, describing Trump as "mentally and morally unfit".

Earlier today, Streisand also called Trump "a unique failure" at his job.

"The USA has more cases and less testing per capita for the virus than equivalent nations," she tweeted.

"Over 151,000 Americans dead with no end in sight. This is all on Trump's watch. He can't blame Hillary or Obama. He is a unique failure at his job."