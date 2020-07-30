Kim and Kanye are living apart and have been for some time as the future of their marriage is up in the air, it's been revealed.

According to the New York Post, they had a brief reunion in Wyoming after West's public bipolar episode.

Kim, 39, appeared to be crying in photos released of the couple and flew back to LA the next day.

And though sources deny any divorce plans, it's been revealed that they've been living separately for some time.

West, 43, now lives fulltime at his $20 million (US$14 million) Wyoming ranch, which is apparently best for his "creativity", while Kim remains in Los Angeles with the couple's four children and the rest of her family.

Kanye's "main base" is in Wyoming, a source said.

"But they're not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it's not like they're not able to see each other.

"Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they're so young.

The future of Kim and Kanye's marriage could be in jeopardy. Photo / AP

"She's doing well, she doesn't want this to impact on the kids, so it's business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don't want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father."

Page Six reported that Kanye refused to see his wife, ignoring her calls until she flew to Wyoming.

It was also revealed that Kim worries her husband has hit rock bottom after he declared that he'd already asked her for a divorce.

According to People, Kim begged her husband to abandon his presidential campaign and focus on his mental health instead.

The source told Page Six Kim told West how upset she was.

"But nothing was really resolved. Kim knows they can't move on one way or the other, and Kanye can't be a husband or a father until he gets help, it's extremely difficult and frustrating for her."