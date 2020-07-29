Malik B, founding member of US hip hop group The Roots has died aged 47.

The news was released by his cousin and later confirmed by the band, who labelled him "one of the most gifted MCs of all time".

The death of Malik B, real name Malik Abdul Basit, was first announced on Twitter by his cousin Don Champion.

"Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart," Champion wrote.

"I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Malik. #RIP."

The band later confirmed the news, writing: "We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

Basit performed with the group throughout their 90s heyday, alongside Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson and Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, but left in 1999 before the group found crossover success.

He would later return to the group to make guest appearances on albums in 2006 and 2008.

The cause of death is still unknown.