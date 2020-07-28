The Emmy Award nominations announced yesterday included some snubs and surprises - and nods to a couple of Kiwis.

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's What We Do in the Shadows has been nominated for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Single-Camera Editing and Outstanding Sound Editing.

Waititi has also earned a nomination for Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance in The Mandalorian.

The show snagged a surprising 15 nominations, mostly technical nods for things like production design, costumes, stunts, makeup and cinematography.

But it also earned Disney+ a nod for guest actor in a drama series for Giancarlo Esposito and a spot in the best drama race. It attracted no nominations at the Golden Globes.

Kiwi dance champion and choreographer Parris Goebel has also been nominated for a creative Emmy award for Outstanding Choreograph for Variety or Reality Programming with her Savage X Fenty show choreography.

HBO's Watchmen, an adaptation of one of the most acclaimed graphic novels of all time, was ignored by the Golden Globe voters but not by the Emmys.

The dark superhero tale earned a leading 26 nominations, including for cinematography, costumes, original music, three for directing and three for editing.

Jeremy Irons and Regina King got lead actor nods, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jovan Adepo, Jean Smart and Louis Gossett jnr earned supporting nods. Watchmen was also nominated for outstanding limited series.

Despite glowing reviews from critics, HBO's adaptation proved to be divisive among some comic book fans. Some disdainful viewers were frustrated that showrunner Damon Lindelof's Watchmen was too political.

Laurence Fishburne, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Stephan James all got nominations for the police drama #FreeRayshawn, and Christoph Waltz got a nod for Most Dangerous Game and Corey Hawkins for Survive.

Anna Kendrick earned a nomination for Dummy, Kaitlin Olson for Flipped and Kerri Kenney-Silver for a reboot of Reno 911! In addition, Most Dangerous Game and Reno 911! also earned outstanding short form comedy or drama nods. Streamer Quibi earned as many nominations as Comedy Central and BBC America.

Some people's acting skillz are so powerful that they don't even need to use their face! #Emmys2020 https://t.co/OjT7Fb0RZ4 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

Rising star Zendaya has gotten her first Emmy Award nomination and now she gets to hang with royalty — well, at least fellow nominee Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

The star of HBO's teenage drama Euphoria had previously won Teen Choice Awards and a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Rewrite the Stars and The Greatest Showman. Now the 23-year-old has an outstanding lead actress Emmy nod.

Quantum mechanics is not often the subject of a TV series, and Emmy voters chose to largely ignore the cerebral FX series Devs.

The show starring Nick Offerman earned only four nominations, including for sound editing, special visual effects, cinematography and sound mixing.

Michael Jordan proved his competitive pull once more as the ESPN documentary The Last Dance earned three Emmy nominations.

The documentary won nominations for outstanding documentary, documentary directing and editing.

The 10-part docuseries, airing on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix elsewhere, details the 1998 Bulls' season, Jordan's final year with the team and the organisation's last championship.

What We Do in the Shadows is up for an Emmy Award in the category for outstanding comedy series. Photo / Supplied

It was ESPN's most watched documentary ever. The series was also a hit on social media. It was the trending topic on Twitter for five straight Sundays. The network moved up the docuseries to April from June to fill the void left after most sports were shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeland ended its eight-season run on Showtime this April, but the Emmys didn't give it much of a goodbye gift.

The show earned just one nomination — for directing. Star Claire Danes will not win a third Emmy in her role as CIA analyst Carrie Mathison, nor will Mandy Patinkin get a statuette for his Saul Berenson.

Homeland over its run has won eight Emmy awards — for outstanding drama series, writing, editing and casting, among the trophies. Danes won back-to-back awards for best actress in a drama from 2012-13 and co-star Damian Lewis won once.

But after debuting with such a splash in its first few seasons, the show hasn't won an Emmy since 2013, despite getting plenty of nominations since then. Emmy voters largely shrugged this time and let Danes' Carrie Mathison drift into the Russian sunset.

Another show that used to be red-hot with Emmy voters and also said goodbye is ABC's Modern Family, with five record-tying best comedy series Emmys over 11 seasons. On Tuesday, its last season got just a nod for sound mixing, directing and a posthumous nomination for Fred Willard, who played Frank Dunphy.