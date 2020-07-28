Jay-Jay Feeney has expressed her gratitude after her missing sister Michelle was found "safe and well" by police this morning.

The radio star took to Instagram to thank those who had helped lead police to find her sister.

"Update: my sister has been found safe," she wrote.

"Thank you so much for your leads to police, it is due to your help that she could be located.

Advertisement

"We are so relieved and so grateful for the support. Thank you so much to the Police for their hard work."

Blenheim Police announced on Facebook this morning that Michelle Feeney had been found.

"She is safe and well," the post read.

"We would like to thank the public for their help."'

Jay-Jay spoke last night of her growing fears after her sister had been missing for a week.

Michelle Feeney hadn't been in contact with friends or family for "quite a few days" and was reported missing on Tuesday.

Jay-Jay reached out on social media to ask anyone with information on Michelle's location to get in touch with police.

"Please, if you live in the Picton/Blenheim area, have you seen my sister Michelle Feeney?" she posted online.

Advertisement

"She has not been in touch with any close friends or family for quite a few days and we are very worried about her."