Seven Sharp and Radio Hauraki host Jeremy Wells will soon add a new gig to his list: host of a hotly-anticipated comedy game show.

Wells is taking the throne as host of new TVNZ 2 show Taskmaster New Zealand. He's joined by Billy T Award nominee Paul Williams, brother of Guy Williams, who will be Wells' assistant.

The Taskmaster format was created by British comedian Alex Horne, and is a comedy panel game show where comedians' wits are tested to the max.

The New Zealand version of the show will see Kiwi comedians compete against each other as Wells and Williams put them through their paces with bizarre and hilarious challenges which will put their comic skills to the test.

The comedians are tasked with impressing "Taskmaster" Wells, who will be scrapping for his points and praise.

Jeremy Wells and Paul Williams have been announced as hosts of Taskmaster NZ. Photo / Supplied

Well says he's "super excited" about the new role.

"I can't wait to judge a potpourri of New Zealand's favourite comedians, whilst being ably assisted by the dynamic, energetic enigma Paul Williams.

"It's also an opportunity to de-robe and head back into the sauna of comedy after a couple of years relaxing in the well patronised, infotainment-rich public spa of Seven Sharp."

Williams says the new role is a "dream come true" and that he is a massive fan of the show.

"I know I have little Alex Horne's gigantic shoes to fill, but I will bravely accept this Task. I can't wait for New Zealand to see the show, I think they will like it a lot. If they don't, I will personally accept full responsibility and move to Perth."

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner and Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo starred on the ninth season of the UK show last year.

Taskmaster New Zealand will screen on TVNZ 2 later this year, and the full cast of comedians will be announced soon.