Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding has been pushed back.

The couple - who are expecting their first child - were due to marry in winter 2019 but they were forced to push it back to this summer in Japan, before the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed again.

Perry said of their wedding plans: "You can't plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

Perry also praised Bloom for helping her through the hardest times.

Speaking about her depression, she added: "It was more than I'd ever faced. I'd had bouts of ­depression before. I'd been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music. It's like all these things you do to distract - you eat, you work you get a new boyfriend, you shop."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since February last year. Photo / Katy Perry; Instagram

Perry feels Bloom is the "only one who can handle" her.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: "He's the only one who can handle [me]. I showed him all of it and I still test him. And he still shows up and he is still not fazed by it. He's perfect.

"Every day we were still in ­contact, so I got help ... I was always hesitant because he came back such like a sage, a Buddha.

"He was just more evolved and I was like, 'I'm so far behind you spiritually'. I was able to do the work because mentally I was more stable and then I was able to come off the medication, which was great. It was an anti-depressant but there are amazing tools that you can access. For instance, transcendental meditation, which I've been ­doing for 10 years. That in itself is a mind ­cleaner. It's an ­incredible tool to use."