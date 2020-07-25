Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian-West just days after releasing a series of furious tweets aimed at the reality star and her mother Kris Jenner.

In his latest tweet West apologised for speaking publicly about a "private matter" and asked for forgiveness from his wife.

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian. Photo / Twitter

His apology comes after the rapper held a presidential campaign rally in North Carolina where he shared intimate details about he and the reality star's decision not to abort their daughter North.

During the emotional rally West broke down in tears as he spoke about how he and his wife has considered terminating the pregnancy.

The emotional behaviour at the rally sparked concerns for West's mental health, which both and Kardashian-West have publicly addressed. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

Following the rally, West was holed up in his ranch in Wyoming, posting a series of explosive tweets in which he accused Kardashian-West and her mother Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up".

West claimed his wife tried to fly a doctor to Wyoming to "lock me up like on the movie Get Out" because he cried about "saving" his daughter North's life.

The rapper then deleted his tweets before jumping back online and taking aim at the Kardashian family again.

Kardashian-West broke her silence about her husband's health on Wednesday, posting a statement to Instagram in which he defended the rapper and made mention of his bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian-West just days after releasing a series of furious tweets aimed at the reality star and her mother. Photo / Getty

But Kardashian said she felt compelled to speak out because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try," she wrote.

Just days ago West threatened to expose the Kardashians' family secrets to the world during a Twitter "live stream" if his wife followed through on any attempt to "lock him up".

A source told The Sun: "He's warned Kim that he knows the family 'secrets' and will put them all out there. There's a lot that isn't on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hook-ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family."

Despite the threat, Kardashian's "only concern" is getting West the help he needs and "protecting their children", according to the source.