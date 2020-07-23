Eminem is "stressed out" about what Mariah Carey is going to say about him in her new memoir, according to a source.

Carey recently revealed that she'd finished writing The Meaning Of Mariah Carey which will be released in September.

And Eminem, who has been involved in a public feud with Carey for almost 20 years, is said to be a tad worried.

"Eminem's Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey," a source told US Weekly. "They had a very toxic relationship.

"He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it."

According to the source, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is particularly worried about Carey spilling secrets from the bedroom.

"Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s**t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that," the source said. "She knows that."

Carey and Eminem allegedly dated briefly in 2001. In an interview with Rolling Stone the following year, Eminem was asked if they were almost boyfriend-girlfriend.

"There's truth to that," the rapper said. "I don't want to say anything disrespectful because I respect her as a singer, but on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it. I just don't like her as a person.

"I have respect for her, but she doesn't really have it all together," he added. "I'll just say that and that she's a beautiful woman."

Carey fired back in an interview with Larry King and claimed she never dated Eminem.

"I think I was probably with him a total of four times," Carey said. "And I don't consider that dating somebody."

Clearly annoyed by Carey's denial, Eminem continued to talk about their alleged fling in the press and said in a radio interview that they "did have a relationship for about a good six, seven months".

But by 2009 Carey had obviously had enough of the rumours and released a song called Obsessed, in which she painted Eminem as some kind of stalker.

Some of the lyrics:

You're delusional, you're delusional,

Boy you're losing your mind. Why you so obsessed with me? And boy I want to know, lyin' that you're sexing me. When everybody knows, it's clear that you're upset with me. Ohh, finally found a girl that you couldn't impress, Last man on the Earth, still couldn't get this.

Just over a month after Carey released Obsessed, Eminem fired back with a diss track of his own called The Warning.

And boy, he did not hold back, threatening Carey throughout the expletive-ridden song.

Some of the lyrics:

Only reason I dissed you in the first place is cause you denied seein me Now I'm pissed off Enough dirt on you to murder you This is what the f**k I do, Mariah it ever occur to you that I still have pictures? If I hear another word so don't go openin your jibs Cause every time you do it's like an overload of fibs I ain't sayin this s**t again hoe, you know what it is It's a warnin' shot, 'fore I blow up your whole spot Call my bluff and, I'll release every f**kin thing I got Including the voicemails right before you flipped your top

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will be released on September 29 by Andy Cohen Books.