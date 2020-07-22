Is One Direction planning a reunion?

That is the question on "Directioners" lips after the band made a post on its social media platforms to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

"10 Years of One Direction," the caption said. "Tomorrow!"

The post also referenced the group's song History. The caption concluded, "You and me got a whole lot of history."

One Direction hadn't posted anything on its Instagram account since May 2016 to promote its episode on Family Guy.

The band announced their hiatus in August 2015, five months after Zayn Malik left the boy band in March of that year.

However, the new post has caused speculation that the band members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Malik may be planning a reunion — causing a frenzy with fans.

"AM I DREAMING.!?" one fan wrote.

Another said: "GOD DAMN I THINK I'M HAVING A HEART ATTACK."

One fan wrote: "TOMORROW'S ANNOUNCEMENT BETTER BE GOOD MY HEART CAN'T TAKE MORE HIATUS." Another demanded: "You better come back."

One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell in 2010 on The X Factor.

Since the band's hiatus, each member has gone on to have a successful solo career.