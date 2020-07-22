Johnny Depp's lawyers have uncovered a photo they say "proves" Amber Heard is lying about being assaulted by him.

The photo of Heard and Depp with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was submitted to a London court on Tuesday.

In the photo Heard can be seen smiling as she stands between Depp, Richards and her younger sister Whitney.

The photo in question, Johnny Depp (left), Amber Heard, Keith Richards and Heard's sister Whitney. Photo / Supplied

Heard has claimed she was assaulted by the actor the night before the March 2013 photo.

"Do you agree that there is absolutely no injury on your face in this photo?" Depp's lawyer, Eleanor Laws, asked Heard who was on the witness stand.

Heard at first told Depp's lawyer on Tuesday that she couldn't tell from the photograph whether it showed her injuries, then added, "It looks like my lip was slightly swollen."

Court hears audio of Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him. Video / AP

Laws asked, "Does this photo show you before or after you were hit by Mr Depp?"

"Which time? There were a lot of incidents in March," replied Heard.

Depp has brought a libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article which called him a "wife beater". Depp vehemently denies abusing Heard, however she maintains she was attacked by him on a number of occasions in drink- and drug-fuelled rages.

Tuesday morning's evidence centred around the days before Heard filed for divorce.