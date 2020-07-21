Phone records have revealed Elon Musk was "hurt" after Amber Heard ghosted him during her marriage to Johnny Depp.

According to texts revealed as part of Depp's explosive libel trial, Musk was unhappy when Heard cut off contact with him - but still offered to pay for around-the-clock protection for her from Depp.

Proposing to "arrange 24/7 security" for the actress, the billionaire wrote, "the offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again".

"I think all jealousy could be deemed illogical," claimed Heard.

Despite denying they had an affair while Heard was married to Depp, building concierge Alejandro Romero wrote in a sworn statement that he saw Musk "a few times a week" late at night.

He also stated that Musk "always visit when Mr Depp was not at home" from around 11 pm to midnight.

Heard responded: "He's wrong. I wasn't even in communication with Elon until 2016."

She said the pair were "friends at that moment. We had just become friends."

Heard said in a witness statement provided to the court that she was physically abused by Depp including being punched, slapped, kicked, head-butted and choked.

"He was always antagonised by shows of will, like me standing up after he had knocked me down. Often, especially earlier in the relationship, I wouldn't even block the blows; I would just freeze and disassociate."

Depp has brought a libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article which called him a "wife beater". Depp vehemently denies abusing Heard, however she maintains she was attacked by him on a number of occasions in drink- and drug-fuelled rages.

Tuesday morning's evidence centred around the days before Heard filed for divorce.