Wendy Petrie has shared a heartfelt message on social media following news of her losing TVNZ's coveted 6pm news anchor role.

"Driving into Judy Bailey's carpark 14 years ago was a daunting moment, with a newborn baby & a 2 year old at home," she wrote on Instagram tonight.

"It's hard to believe it's been so long & that it's over but I loved every minute.

"Thank you for all the wonderful messages. I've been overwhelmed by your kindness. My now 16 & 14 year old daughters (& son!) tell me how proud & inspired they are, so that's all the motivation I need to keep going for my next exciting step."

The Herald revealed on Saturday Petrie was to lose her role after 14 years reading the news alongside Simon Dallow.

The pair took over from Judy Bailey in 2006.

TVNZ confirmed today Dallow will be the network's sole prime time news reader.

TVNZ said Petrie will continue to present across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows in a support presenter role.

The move is part of a Covid-19 restructure the company announced on June 15.

The transition to the new 1 News weekday presenter setup will begin during August.

Wendy Petrie co-presents One News with Jack Tame yesterday. Photo / 1News

"I'm proud to have been a core part of the incredible 1 NEWS team, who each day come together to produce and present a one hour news programme for New Zealanders from scratch," Petrie said in a statement released by TVNZ.

"I'm honoured to have presented so many stories that matter to Kiwis, and while doing so, showcased the work of our news teams. I'm looking forward to what my next chapter brings, including presenting to the nation from many different seats and sets here at TVNZ. See you soon."

On June 20, the Weekend Herald reported that Petrie and Dallow were having to apply for the same role as sole newsreader of the weekday 6pm bulletin. TVNZ had earlier confirmed it would reduce 70 to 90 roles to recover a 30 per cent loss in revenue during the Covid-19 lockdown.

TVNZ said the change to a sole newsreader for the 6pm bulletin "will align the presentation" with their other news broadcasts spanning 1 NEWS at Six weekends, Breakfast news bulletins, 1 NEWS at Midday, Te Karere and 1 NEWS Tonight.