A psychotherapist called Dean shared this story of being mildly mortified: "I'm 39-years-old. I have two degrees. I'm a doctor. I'm a member of a Royal College. I have had, unbeknownst to me, a sock up my shirt sleeve all morning." And others chimed in with their own experiences…

1. "I have 2 degrees and a Masters but when I was 41 and my daughter was 3yrs old I attended a high powered meeting with a sticker on the back of my shirt that said 'I'm a good girl'".

2. "I'm 39yrs old. A qualified vet nurse…I once went to buy a sandwich in my break only to pull out a cat testicle with my cash that had fallen in my pocket whilst cleaning post surgery."

3. "I have 2 degrees and was standing at the train station a few years ago when I realised I had forgotten my skirt .... had spilled toothpaste on it - and taken it off to sponge off - got distracted, put coat on, grabbed bag, and forgot to put skirt back on."

4. "I once booked an appointment at a chiropodist/podiatrist because my foot hurt. When I got there, I discovered there was a comb in my shoe. I am bald."

5. I'm thick as mince. No degree…I once drove to a supermarket, walked home, went outside hours later & thought my car had been stolen. Reported it, as so, to the police. Wasn't until a further day I remembered I'd left it at the supermarket."

A wine aroma

Oz Clarke, a British wine critic, had described NZ Sauvignon Blanc as cat's pee on a gooseberry bush. Cooper creek, in typical Kiwi self-depreciating humour, followed with a wine to match.

Kids are expensive…

Two kids were chasing each other in the Shanghai Museum of Glass when they damaged a glass castle worth about 420,000 yuan ($91,630). The Global Times detailed how the tower of the castle collapsed and broke, and other parts were damaged to different degrees when the two children climbed over the fence of the exhibition area and ran into the exhibition cabinet while chasing each other.

The glass castle, modelled after the Shanghai Disneyland Castle, is part of the museum's permanent collection and took US artists more than 500 hours to complete. The 60kg glass castle contains nearly 30,000 parts and is decorated with 24-karat gold, according to a report from the Shanghai-based paper. The news sparked public concern over how to protect exhibits from such accidents. The exact amount of compensation has not been announced.