A newly released photo of Amber Heard's red and bruised face after Johnny Depp allegedly "attacked" her has been shown in court.

The Sun reported that Depp, 57, threw a cellphone at her face in a drug-fuelled fury, causing the injury.

Time-stamp data shows the photo was taken on the same day as the alleged attack in May 2016, although Depp claims Heard "staged" the bruises at a later date.

Heard was snapped in public five days later with obvious bruising to her face.

It's alleged that Depp turned up "drunk and high on drugs" at the apartment he shared with Heard on May 21, 2016, angry because he suspected Heard of defecating in their bed after a previous fight.

He allegedly threw a mobile phone at her face, leaving bruises and red marks on her face, before "smashing up" the apartment with a magnum bottle of wine.

The new photo shown to the High Court reveals a long red mark down the right side of the actress's face.

Depp's neighbour claims the photo is a fraud. Photo / Supplied

But Depp's neighbour Isaac Baruch has branded the photo "phony-baloney," suggesting Heard faked the marks for the camera.

Baruch claims he saw Heard the day after the attack with no sign of bruising on her face.

"I'm seeing all these phony-baloney pictures in People magazine – the Amish dress, these images, the whole narrative. But I saw her on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday without a mark.

"She wasn't wearing a speck of makeup and there was nothing on her face. I was a foot away from her and there was nothing.

"I didn't see a single bruise, redness, mark or red-tinted cellphone imprint. Nothing, not a thing.

"She filed for a fraudulent domestic violence order to extort and blackmail Johnny in the divorce," he added.

The court was previously told that Depp had turned up to the apartment angry and "ranting and raving" before grabbing Heard's phone and hurling it at her face.