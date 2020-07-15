Kelly Rowland has confessed she felt stuck in the shadow of her Destiny's Child bandmate Beyonce.

The 39-year-old star was coaching Chris Sebastian on The Voice Australia on Tuesday night's episode when he opened up to her about feeling that way about his famous sibling Guy Sebastian - who is a judge on the singing competition.

She told him: "I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it's like being in a group with Beyonce?"

The Stole hitmaker admitted she used to "torture" herself over being compared to the Crazy in Love hitmaker and always felt "like the elephant in the room" throughout the Say My Name group's career.

She continued: "I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can't wear this dress because they're going to say it's like B. Or I can't have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They're gonna compare anyways.

"I would be lying if I said no, it's never bothered me. That's bull.

"There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder."

Destiny's Child - which also featured Michelle Williams in the final lineup - formed in 1997 and went their separate ways in 2006.

Sing, play guitar, dance, play piano - is there anything Chris CAN'T do?! #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/XWOWA4KnDf — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) July 14, 2020

Rowland has also had her own successful solo career, with her first solo studio album, Simply Deep, arriving in 2002.

The record featured the hit singles Dilemma, Stole and Can't Nobody.

In 2013, the R&B trio reunited for a medley performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, those hoping to see the group reunite again may have a while to wait.

Rowland recently admitted she and her bandmates discuss everything but reuniting the group when they get together.

She previously insisted she would never rule out recording new music with Beyonce, 38, and Michelle, 39, but Rowland dashed hopes of the chances of them performing more shows together in the near future.