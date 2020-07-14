Model Chrissy Teigen has had to fight off a tirade of tweets from trolls linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.
The conspiracies claim Teigen, 34, once travelled on a plane with Epstein, a convicted paedophile who died in jail.
In response, Teigen has admitted she is "worried for her family" and says she deleted 60,000 tweets, the Daily Mail reports.
She responded to a tweet questioning why she has suddenly deleted thousands of her Twitter posts.
"I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f***ing stand you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f***ing operative."
Teigen hit back at the suggestion she was being "defensive" about the bizarre claims.
"This I don't get," she posted. "Everyone thinking I'm guilty because I'm defensive. You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?"
The trolling has ramped up following the arrest of Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, the Daily Mail reports. Claims resurfaced alleging Teigen was on a flight heading to Epstein's island.
She rubbished the claims, saying: "If we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were for the date of his "manifest", I'd be a victim."
Teigen posted on Twitter that she was finding the incessant trolling "extremely disheartening".
"I know for a fact this won't go away. They'll just think of another excuse.
Teigen made it seem like she was at her wits' end with the Twitter onslaught.
"I don't know how to stop this. I don't think anyone quite gets its."
Teigen has two children with musician John Legend.