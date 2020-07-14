The ex-girlfriend of Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has paid tribute to her "favourite person".

Alexa Rohde shared photos of the 27-year-old on her Instagram account, captioned: "You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben."

The Sheriff's Department made a statement on Sunday saying that Keough died after "one gunshot wound to the upper torso".

Keough's current girlfriend pleaded with him not to shoot himself, later telling police she feared his mother Lisa Marie Presley and the rest of his family would "blame her" for his death, DailyMail.com earlier revealed.

Diana Pinto was heard screaming "Don't do it" to Keough in the moments leading up to his death at Presley's $1.8 million luxury Calabasas, California mansion.

Rohde paid tribute with a series of images showing the pair of them together plus pictures of Benjamin out for dinner and in a swimming pool. They are believed to have dated around 2015.

She wrote: "Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old.

"You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben.

"I hope you're having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough."

In an image from 2015 Rohde posed with Keough's mother, writing: "When your boyfriends mom is epically gorgeous."

Neighbours said people were partying at the home where Keough died at 1am and heard screams around 3.30am.

They noted police showed up to the home hours later around 6am.

Pinto was interviewed by police, with the neighbour explaining: "She was pretty hysterical saying 'I can't believe it.'' She just kept swearing and saying, 'I can't believe it ... I can't believe he would do that to himself.'

"She said, 'the family's going to hate me' and 'they're going to blame me.' I think she was feeling guilty for it happening."

Benjamin Keough's ex-girlfriend shared the tribute to her Instagram. Photo / Supplied

DailyMail.com has identified the girlfriend as Pinto, who works as a post production coordinator at Fox (Film, TV and Sports), according to her LinkedIn page.

The neighbour said they had seen Pinto coming and going from the home with Keough regularly, adding the couple had been dating at least two years.

The resident said Lisa Marie Presley was not in the house at the time of the shooting and they had not seen her at the property for several weeks.

But other neighbors saw the Presley family gathering at the house later on Sunday, after news of the shocking reported suicide emerged.

Presley's representative told DailyMail.com: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Residents of the guard-gated Calabasas community – which was cordoned off by police after the shooting on Sunday – said the family kept to themselves.

"They're very private," a neighbour told DailyMail.com. "They go out of their way to turn around and not even wave or anything. Not that they're rude, they just don't want anybody to know who they are."

