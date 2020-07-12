Will Smith has slammed 50 Cent after he took a shot at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith over her recent affair confession.

The Girls Trip actress, 48, made the revelation during a conversation with her husband on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, explaining it happened four years ago after she met August Alsina, then 23, through her son, Jaden.

According to Pinkett Smith, their marriage had been going through a "difficult time" and the couple had "basically broken up".

Shortly after the episode went live, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a message exchange with Smith on Instagram, in which he at first simply checked in to make sure he was "alright over there".

Smith replied: "Yes I'm cool. I appreciate your concern brother."

50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – then changed his tone, asking: "But why she tell you that sh** on a show for everybody to see?"

50 Cent's question's appeared to irritate Will Smith. Photo / Getty Images

The Bad Boys star then pointed out that they briefly had been broken up at the time, but the rapper continued to press him on Pinkett Smith's comments.

"Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out," he wrote, prompting a furious "f**k you" response from Smith.

"Wait what I do [sic]?" 50 Cent asked him.

He then captioned his Instagram post: "Damn it's like that, what I do?"

While the Get Rich or Die Tryin' star's decision to share the private exchange on social media surely didn't help smooth things over, he also further fanned the flames by sharing posts joking about the situation.

Smith and Pinkett Smith's bombshell interview came after Alsina, 27, spoke publicly about his affair with the actress, and insisted Smith had given them his blessing – a claim the couple both firmly denied.

"The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself," Pinkett Smith insisted on Red Table Talk.

"But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he's not a home-wrecker because he's not."

Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to having an affair during her marriage to husband Will Smith on Red Table Talk. Video / Red Table Talk

Pinkett Smith said her relationship with Alsina was initially about her helping him, as he'd been "very sick" at the time.

"It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained to her husband.

"The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health. We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time."

Smith agreed, telling her: "I was done with you".

The couple had then agreed to separate for a "period of time".

"I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realised that you can't find happiness outside yourself," Pinkett Smith said.

"I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good … and it was really a joy to just help heal somebody."